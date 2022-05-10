BOSTON (WHDH) - Half of the counties in Massachusetts now have a high risk for COVID-19 transmission as the number of new coronavirus cases climb.

Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Barnstable counties are currently at a high risk level, according to the CDC.

Low, medium, or high risk levels are “determined by looking at hospital bed usage, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area,” the agency said.

Hampshire, Hampden, Essex, Dukes, and Plymouth counties are considered medium risk. Bristol County remains low risk.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 8,625 new COVID-19 cases. The state’s seven-day positivity has also increased to 6.77 percent.

There are currently 604 people hospitalized with the virus, 54 patients in intensive care units, and 29 intubated patients.

The state has reported 1,646,769 cases and 19,199 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

