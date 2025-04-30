KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local family is mourning the tragic loss of a husband and father who died while on vacation.

Josh Curtis lost his life while saving his son and niece from a dangerous rip tide.

His sister said Curtis, a decorated Army veteran with a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, loved the ocean and was a devoted father and husband.

“He was the most wonderful father,” said Rachel Wall, Curtis’ sister. “You could only want this kind of father, this kind of individual. It is so gut wrenching.”

Curtis was also a coach for Silver Lake Warriors football in Kingston. The team released a statement, saying “his selfless actions were a reflection of the man he was – brave, loving, and devoted to those he cared about.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)