BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Halifax man who is accused of brawling outside a Bridgewater gas station has been charged.

Allen Ellis appeared in Brockton District Court Wednesday on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and strangulation, according to Bridgewater police.

Officers were called to the Circle K gas station on Pleasant Street around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening for reports of two men fighting in the parking lot.

Both were taken to area hospitals and an investigation revealed that the argument had begun over online posts.

Surveillance video from the store shows Ellis allegedly brandishing a knife and stabbing the man during the altercation. He also allegedly attempted to strangle the other man.

The incident remains under investigation.

