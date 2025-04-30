KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local family is mourning the loss of a husband and father who died while on vacation last week.

Josh Curtis, 38, of Halifax, died while saving his son and niece from a dangerous rip current off the coast of Fernandina Beach, Florida.

“It is with great pride and sadness that we say goodbye to a man that embodied what it means to be a soldier, father, husband, and ultimately a hero,” Curtis’ family said in a statement.

Lance Jones was walking nearby at the time, and said he saw the commotion in the water so he rushed in to help. He said he grabbed the young girl first.

“It sounded like the kids were out there playing, the rip current was pretty rough, and I think they got taken out a little bit further than they were comfortable,” Jones said. “[Curtis’ niece] was pretty exhausted, screaming for help. And so, I was in the process of getting her back in. She was screaming, ‘My cousin, my cousin!'”

Jones said he then went to get Curtis’ son.

“Maybe that’s when Josh realized, ‘Somebody’s coming for my boy,'” he said.

The young boy got to safety, but Curtis did not survive.

“Obviously he’s given his life for his country and he gave it for his son and his niece,” Jones said.

His sister, Rachel Wall, said Curtis — a decorated U.S. Army veteran with a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star — loved the ocean and was a devoted father and husband.

“It is so gut wrenching to think. He was the most wonderful father,” Wall said. “The best movie you’ve ever watched of that best father, times 10 million. And same as a husband.”

Curtis was also a coach for Silver Lake Warriors football in Kingston. The team released a statement, saying “his selfless actions were a reflection of the man he was — brave, loving, and devoted to those he cared about.”

The family has returned to Massachusetts. They said they have not yet made any funeral arrangements.

