(WHDH) — For the first time ever, Sports Illustrated has included a model wearing a hijab and burkini in its swimsuit issue.

Halima Aden, a Muslim supermodel known for breaking boundaries in the world of beauty and fashion, graced the pages of the latest issue after becoming a member of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class.

In 2016, she made it to the Miss Minnesota USA semifinals as the first contestant in pageant’s history to wear a hijab and burkini.

Aden is Somali-American and spent her early childhood living in a refugee camp in Kenya.

She moved to the United States with her family when she was seven.

