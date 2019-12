Hallmark is recalling more than 4,000 candles due to potential dangers from fire and breakage.

The company said it received six reports of glass jars holding the candles breaking. No injuries have been reported.

The company says anyone who bought a candle can return it for a full refund and a $10 gift card.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)