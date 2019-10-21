Halloween 2019: Trick-or-treating times in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Several towns throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire have set designated times for trick-or-treaters to travel throughout their neighborhoods and collect candy.
Here are the 2019 Halloween dates and times for trick-or-treating throughout the region:
Amherst, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.
Andover, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.
Andover, NH: 10/31 5-8 p.m.
Auburn, MA: 10/31 5-8 p.m.
Amesbury, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Barre, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bedford, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.
Bow, NH: 10/31 5-8 p.m.
Braintree, MA: 10/31 4-8 p.m.
Concord, NH: 10/31 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Gardner, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.
Goffstown, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.
Haverhill, MA: 10/26 5-7 p.m.
Hopkinton, NH: 10/31 5-8 p.m.
Hooksett, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.
Hubbardston, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.
Ipswich, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m., 3-5p.m. at Riverbend
Keene, NH: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Lawrence, MA: 10/31 4-6 p.m.
Leominster, MA: 10/31 6-8 p.m.
Manchester, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.
Methuen, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.
North Andover, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Oxford, MA: 10/31 6-8 p.m.
Pembroke, NH: 10/31 5-8 p.m.
Pepperell, MA: 10/31 6-8 p.m.
Portsmouth, NH: 10/30 5-8 p.m.
Rowley, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rutland, MA: 10/31 5-8 p.m.
Salem, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.
Tewksbury, MA: 10/31 6-8 p.m.
Weymouth, MA: 10/31 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Winchendon, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.
Woodstock, NH: 10/31 5-7:30 p.m.
