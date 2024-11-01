(CNN) — Two people were killed and six others injured after a teenage shooter opened fire in two locations in downtown Orlando where large crowds had gathered to celebrate Halloween, the city’s police chief said early Friday.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested, Police Chief Eric Smith said at a news conference. The injured victims were taken to a hospital and are stable.

About 100 officers were working a detail in the area, which allowed for a quick response, the chief added – though it did not appear to deter the shooter.

“He walked by multiple officers,” Smith said. “He didn’t really care.”

People in large crowds gathered for Halloween festivities scattered as the shots were fired, surveillance videos from the scene show.

“Halloween is one of our busiest nights of the year,” Smith said, adding anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 people can gather for the celebration.

The suspect opened fire in the first location before running away with the crowd, Smith said, citing footage of the first shooting.

At a second location, police took down the suspect moments after he opened fire, the video showed.

Authorities are considering whether to charge the suspect as an adult, said Orange County State Attorney Andrew Bain.

“Obviously from the multiple victims and the brazen nature of the crime, there are several aggravating factors that would fit inside the matrix to charge him as an adult,” Bain said.

The suspect was being interviewed Friday morning as police seek a motive, Smith said.

“This person right here threw away his life. For what?” Smith said.

The suspect was previously arrested on a grand theft charge in 2023, Smith said.

