HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hamilton police tracked down a horse and donkey that escaped from their home Friday morning.

Officers said that this wasn’t the first time the pair needed to be corralled after going out on their own.

The two were caught at a school after running through traffic and safely returned home.

A responding officer said that police always have leads on hand for incidents like Friday’s.

“It happens often enough,” the officer said.

