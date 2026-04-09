LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 67-year-old man convicted of strangling and killing a college student in Salem in 1986 was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday, and the woman’s family opened up in court about the emotional turmoil the murder has caused them for decades.

John Carey, the convicted killer known as the Hamilton Strangler, was found guilty last month of first degree murder. The Essex County District Attorney said DNA evidence from an attempted strangling case in 2007, that Carey was convicted of, helped police link him to the 1986 murder.

“What may sum it up best is that we hear about justice being delayed, denied, but in this case today justice was served,” said Essex Country District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Claire Gravel was strangled with her own tank top in June 1986 while attending Salem State University (then College). Her body was discovered in the woods in Beverly near Route 128.

Her siblings gave victim impact statements before sentencing, and said they hope that they will now finally be able to have some closure.

“I have been waiting 39 years, nine months, and nine days for today. On Friday 1986 was the last day I saw my sister alive,” Denise Foley said, Claire’s sister.

“When you took her life, you not only killed her but a piece of everyone who knew her, everyone who loved her,” Bob Gravel Jr. said, Claire’s brother.

“They say the key to happiness is forgiveness, there will be no forgiveness. The key to happiness for the Gravel family is justice and so it has prevailed,” Mark Gravel said, Gravel’s brother.

Carey’s attorney filed a notice of appeal. He is already serving a 20-year prison sentence for his conviction in the 2007 attempted strangling case.

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