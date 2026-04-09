LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - John Carey, the convicted killer known as the Hamilton Strangler, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the death of a college student 40 years ago.

Carey, 67, was found guilty last month of first degree murder; the Essex County district attorney said a lead back in 2012 connected him to cold case murder of 20-year-old college student Claire Gravel, who was killed in June of 1986 while attending Salem State University (then College).

Her body was discovered in the woods in Beverly near Route 128.

Carey was already serving a 20-year prison sentence after he was convicted of trying to strangle another woman back in 2007.

Gravel’s sisters gave victim impact statements before sentencing and said they hope that they will now finally be able to have some closure.

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