WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District canceled classes Monday after a significant number of staffers received their second vaccination the day before.

School officials anticipated that there was a high likelihood that they would not have enough staff to run their schools Monday.

A number of local schools have canceled classes after staff members reported feeling ill after receiving their second vaccine dose.

Reminder: No School Monday, 4/12. All schools in the district will be closed. A significant number of district staff will be receiving their second vaccination on April 11th and there is a high likelihood we would not have enough staff to run our schools on Monday. pic.twitter.com/tSbhEh8iHQ — Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District (@hw_schools) April 9, 2021

