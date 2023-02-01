BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are set to share new details Wednesday in the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose remains were found in the woods in Brimfield in 1993.

Hampden County DA Anthony Gulluni will provide an update in the investigation of Holly Piirainen’s murder, which still remains unresolved nearly 20 years later.

Piirainen went missing in August 1993 while at her grandparents’ cottage in Sturbridge. Her remains were found several miles away on Oct. 23, 1993.

No arrest has ever been made.

Prosecutors have not yet shared any details on Wednesday’s update.

