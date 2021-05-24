Hampden district attorney to provide ‘significant’ update into 1972 homicide

** FILE **Carl and Bunny Croteau stand in front of a portrait of their murdered son, Danny, in their Springfield, Mass. home in this Feb. 26, 2008 file photo. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is set to provide a “significant” update into the 1972 homicide of Danny Croteau.

Croteau’s remains were discovered by law enforcement authorities back on April 15, 1972, according to DA’s office.

A joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death has been conducted by troopers of the Massachusetts State Police Detective and Unresolved Cases Units assigned to the Hampden DA’s Office and officers with the Chicopee Police Department.

No additional information has been released.

