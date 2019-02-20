Hampshire College makes 1st round of layoffs

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college that announced plans to seek a merger partner before it reaches a financial crisis has announced its first round of layoffs.

Hampshire College in Amherst on Tuesday announced that it had let go nine employees from its admissions and fundraising offices. The nine jobs end April 19.

President Miriam Nelson said she announced the cuts “with a heavy heart and immense gratitude.”

Nelson says more cutbacks are necessary as the school seeks a “strategic partnership” for a merger.

Prior to the cutbacks the school had about 400 employees.

The private college opened in 1970 and enrolls around 1,300 students. Trustees recently voted to only accept 77 students for fall 2019 admission who were accepted through deferred admission and the early acceptance process.

