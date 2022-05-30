HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hampton Beach officials canceled the beach’s planned fireworks display after piping plovers began nesting in the area.

The Facebook post announcing the decision noted that the birds are legally protected in New Hampshire. It’s illegal to harm, harass, injure or kill the species, which is endangered in the state.

Local officials said they hope to have the fireworks return for July 4th.

According to the Endangered Species Coalition, the birds are listed as “threatened” nationally according to the Endangered Species Act of 1973. The species is sensitive due to its beachfront habitat and nesting habits on the grounds of beaches– active activity areas for humans and development.

