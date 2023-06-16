HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - The 23rd annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic is underway in New Hampshire Thursday, featuring sand sculptures that can win thousands in prize money.

SKY7 HD over the beach Friday morning showed builders taking to sand to show off their skills on the second day of the festival.

You can join in on the voting Saturday and enjoy fireworks later in the evening. The sandcastles will be lit up through June 26.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)