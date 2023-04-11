HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hampton Beach, New Hampshire has made Country Living Magazine’s list of top beach boardwalks.

While Hampton Beach’s annual sand sculpture contest draws crowds, it’s also known for its old school arcade games and salt water taffy stands.

Boardwalks in Coney Island, New York, Venice Beach in California, and Virginia Beach also made the list.

