Rick Vachon described the sounds of gunfire that had him ducking for cover in his Hampton Beach hotel room Tuesday night.

“It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” said Vachon. “I actually ducked because I was in the window. I said ‘holy crap.'”

Police sealed off the crime scene and say three people were shot by a man driving down Ocean Boulevard opening fire before speeding away.

“I’ve never seen violence like that, I’ve been coming here since I was 8, 9 years old,” said Vachon.

By Wednesday morning, the suspect was identified as Divaris Ruiz, 18, of Manchester, NH. He faced a judge via video.

Police say they found him over night in Deerfield, but not before issuing a shelter in place order.

Prosecutors say the gun used in the shooting was found in Ruiz’s car.

“Based on preliminary investigations, I would say it was five to eight rounds,” said Prosecutor, Chelsea Finn.

Back at the beach, the shooting and another recent one are on the minds of many, especially with July 4th weekend coming up.

“It’s not something we want to have associated with Hampton Beach,” said Hampton House Hotel Manager, Danny Frontier.

