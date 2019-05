HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hampton, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help locating a man last seen Saturday night.

Gary Scott, 47, was last seen around 10 p.m. wearing jeans and a black top, officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603 929-4444.

