Hampton, NH police seeking public’s help identifying armed robbery suspects

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hampton, New Hampshire police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Officers responded to the H Street area around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday were shown surveillance video of the two men, according to Hampton police.

The suspect was described as black men who fled from the scene on foot to a nearby vehicle believed to be a blue Hyundai Kona.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.

