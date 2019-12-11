Hampton, NH police use taser to subdue, arrest juvenile who evaded arrest at school

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hampton, New Hampshire police officers used a taser to subdue a juvenile who evaded arrest at Winnacunnet High School following a physical struggle, officials said.

Officers responding to a request for assistance from the high school’s resource officer on Tuesday told the juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, that he was under arrest but he physically resisted and fled the ground of the school, according to Hampton police.

When he was located on Landing Road, the juvenile was once again told he was under arrest and was subdued with a taser when he once again displayed aggressive behavior toward the officers, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.

