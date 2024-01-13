HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Residents in Hampton, New Hampshire were busy making preparations Friday ahead of a new storm expected to bring wind, rain and the threat of coastal flooding just days after a previous round of stormy weather sent floodwater and seafoam into the beachfront community.

The previous storm hit Hampton on Wednesday. This next system is now expected to arrive overnight, with coastal concerns peaking around high tide near 12 p.m. Saturday

“It came all the way up the driveway and around the side of the house,” said Andy Kyriazis, describing the flow of water earlier this week.

Kyriazis ended up with an inch of water inside his garage on Wednesday.

He has since bought barriers to protect his home.

“It’s not going to prevent the water from getting in there,” he said while setting up the barriers Friday afternoon. “It will slow it down.”

While homeowners battened down the hatches, police were also taking precautions, laying out plans to close roadway access to Hampton Beach beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“We’re still trying to assess the damages that occurred from Wednesday and trying to do the pickup and that, obviously, is hampered by the fact that we’re going to get round two,” said Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno on Friday night.

“The ocean water level is expected to be at or just a little higher than what it was on Wednesday,” Reno said.

Officials have urged people who live in flood-prone areas to move their cars to higher ground and either leave the area early or shelter-in-place as conditions deteriorate.

Urging residents to keep an eye on forecasts, officials have asked people to be safe, use common sense and stay away from the ocean.

As they finalized their preparations, many in Hampton said they know full well the potential for flooding is often present in communities like theirs.

“You anticipate it, for one thing, and try to do some prevention, like getting things off the floor with pallets,” said Diane Stowe-Cohn.

“Then, you pray,” added Kyriazis.

Storm impacts are expected to extend well beyond Hampton Saturday morning, with rain, wind and coastal flooding expected around New England before conditions improve.

Preparations were underway in various communities throughout the day Friday, as a result, and a series of flood watches and warnings were already in effect as of Friday night.

