Hampton, NH woman facing charges after stabbing

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hampton, New Hampshire woman accused of stabbing someone multiple times late Thursday night is expected to face a judge on Friday, officials said.

Elizabeth Upham, 43, is expected to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on a first-degree assault charge, according to Hampton police.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 181 Ashworth Ave. around 11:30 p.m. spoke with a victim who had suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Portsmouth Hospital.

Upham was located about a half-hour at 92 Kings Highway and arrested.

