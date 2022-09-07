BOSTON (WHDH) - John Hancock has confirmed it will no longer be the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon after the 2023 race.

“Our contract with the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) was expiring in 2023 and after careful review we have chosen not to renew our principal sponsorship of the Boston Marathon after next year’s race,” the Boston-headquartered insurance company said in a statement. “We are honored to have served as a steward for this historic race and thank the B.A.A. for their continued partnership over the years. We are looking forward to the 2023 race as principal sponsor and will work with the B.A.A. to ensure a smooth transition to its next partner.”

According to Hancock’s website, the company has sponsored the marathon for 37 years, and the partnership has raised $426 million for nonprofits. In 2021 alone, the partnership raised $10.5 million.

The company also recently ended its sponsorship of the Boston Red Sox.

