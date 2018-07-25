PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A grenade has forced the evacuation of an island off the coast of Portsmouth in New Hampshire.

Police say a group of people having a picnic found the grenade around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Four Tree Island.

The island was immediately evacuated, and state police were called to the scene.

Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner says the explosive was a 1950s-era Pineapple style hand grenade. State troopers say it was not live.

Authorities say the grenade will be turned over to the military for disposal.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)