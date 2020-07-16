Hand sanitizer that is sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club is being voluntarily recalled due to the possible contamination with methyl alcohol.

4e Brands announced Sunday the recall of select lots of Blumen hand sanitizer, including the 17-ounce Clear Advance bottles sold at BJ’s.

Consumers are urged to discontinue use of the product immediately and dispose of it. They are asked not to return the product to BJ’s.

People can visit Blumen’s website to enter their product’s UPC and lot number to see if their product is included in the recall and to request a refund.

4e Brands anticipates that it will take four to six weeks for members to receive their refund once they have submitted their request.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact 4e Brands at 1 (888) 843-0254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by emailing 4EBrands8797@stericycle.com.

