Handcuffed man who fled police in Lowell arrested after standoff in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A handcuffed man who police say fled from officers in Lowell on Friday was arrested Tuesday morning following a standoff at a home in Methuen.

Officers responding to a home on Pine Street found a man, later identiified as 30-year-old Aaron Russo, barricaded inside, according to the Methuen Police Department.

After about an hour of negotiating, Russo surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. There was no immediate word on what charges he is facing.

A second individual, who police identified as Brandie Queen, was arrested on narcotics charges.

Lowell police also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

No additional details were available.

Captured in Methuen, Aaron Russo was wanted for taking off in handcuffs from Lowell police last Friday #7News pic.twitter.com/2ZcBsOwPRB — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 4, 2018

Stand off in Methuen ends with suspect wanted by Lowell police, surrendering & taken into custody #7News pic.twitter.com/C5EULSBRwf — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 4, 2018

@MethuenPolice baricaded suspect Aaron Russo age 30 in custody without incident on Pine St @LowellPD #Methuen 2nd individual arrested Brandie Queen on narcotics charges. G8t job by our officers in bringing this to a safe resolution. — Joseph E. Solomon 🇺🇸 (@ChiefSolomon) September 4, 2018

