‘Hands not touching hands’: Residents in Boston neighborhoods belting out tunes from windows to lift spirits

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some residents in a number of Boston neighborhoods have taken to serenading each other from their windows as a way to lift spirits during these uncertain times.

Over the past four days, as people have begun self-isolating due to coronavirus concerns, Mike DiCarlo has been belting out some altered lyrics to the beloved Boston ballad, Sweet Caroline.

“Hands, not touching hands, not reaching out, not touching me, not touching you,” fills the street below his second-story Beacon Street brownstone as crowds of people –standing six feet apart — sing along.

“It is a real morale booster,” DiCarlo said, hanging out of his window. “If I can boost morale with my terrible singing voice figured why not do it?”

The lyrics have been posted on doors all along the neighborhood so that passersby may join in.

The idea came from Italy, where those quarantined have gathered on their balconies to sing in the spirit of togetherness.

In the South End, Jesse Stettin blasts a new song through his speakers every night.

Two neighborhoods boosting morale through music with plans to continue until life as we knew it returns.

