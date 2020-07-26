Hands off, masks on: Museum of Science re-opens with safety restrictions

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Science re-opened its doors Sunday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with officials saying the museum will ensure social distancing and other measures to prevent the virus’ spread.

“Anyplace you look there’s going to be a hand sanitizer,” said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science.

Visitors are required to wear masks and distance, which means no hands-on exhibits. The museum will operate at 20 percent capacity to encourage distancing, and Ritchie said visitors should buy tickets for set timeframes online.

“It’s profoundly unnatural not to gather as people,” Ritchie said. “This is a great place of learning and a great place they can gather, have fun as a family and learn something of value.”

Tara Walker, whose family visited the museum Sunday, said she was glad to have a space to visit.

“It’s super exciting to be out and about, out of the house and somewhere where it’s cool inside instead of being out in the heat,” Walker said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)