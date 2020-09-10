Handwritten journals, extra ammo: New details released as man accused of killing school nurse is arraigned on murder charge

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former neighbor accused of brutally murdering a beloved school nurse at her home in Braintree stockpiled ammunition and kept extensive notes on the victim and her family, as well as police radio frequencies prior to the alleged killing, prosecutors said.

Robert Bonang, 61, of Marshfield, was ordered held without bail after he pleaded not guilty in Dedham District Court to charges including murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the death of 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda, who served as the director of health services for Weston Public Schools.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Acorn Street and Howie Road on the morning of June 17 found Melchionda suffering from gunshot wounds in the entryway of her front door, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Melchionda, who was shot eight times, was later pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital.

Bonang, who prosecutors said was wearing a “fake UPS uniform,” allegedly knocked on Melchionda’s door and started shooting as soon as she opened it. Bonang was also said to be sporting a wig and had a rifle concealed in a cardboard box.

A babysitter walking with two children witnessed the shooting unfold in broad daylight, prosecutors said.

Melchionda was targeted by Bonang, according to Morissey. Prosecutors said he had lived with his parents across the street from her for his entire life, up until six years ago, when his father passed away.

Bonang drove to Melchionda’s home in a blue Nissan Pathfinder that he rented from a local Enterprise location in May, court documents indicate. It had a return date of June 17.

Investigators are said to have found a wig, a rifle magazine matching one that was found at Melchionda’s home, a sales receipt for a rifle, several boxes containing more than 400 rounds of ammunition, and a black rifle carrying case, among a slew of other incriminating items in the SUV.

A subsequent search of Bonang’s home yielded several notebooks, journals, and compact discs containing handwritten notes about Melchionda and her family, as well as references to a wig, a slew of firearms, ammunition, local police radio frequencies, and an Amazon shopping list, according to the documents.

A motive for the alleged murder has not been revealed.

In a statement, Weston Superintendent Dr. Midge Connolly called Melchionda’s death a “tragic loss.”

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros described Melchionda as a “wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

