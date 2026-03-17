BOSTON (WHDH) - James “Whitey” Bulger died over 7 years ago. The elderly South Boston gangster was beaten to death in prison.

But, he seems to be speaking from the grave, thanks to dozens of pages from a hand written manuscript just released in a Florida court document.

Bulger writes, “I’ve been a criminal almost all my life, it came easier than honest labor.”

Former FBI Agent John Connolly, who was convicted of prodiving Bulger with information which led to a 1982 murder in Florida, was released from prison due to his age and poor health. He’s still trying to clear his name.

Connolly’s attornies presented the court with pages to help bolster their case.

In them, Bulger claims Connolly was framed by the FBI, rather than go after his supervisor, John Morris.

Bulger writes about the first time he was able to bribe Morris. After, he claims, he found out Morris had a taste for wine and women.

“I have him an envelope with [money] in it. He was real nervous and swore me to secrecy. I agreed + never betrayed the promise I made.”

Morris testified against Connolly at his racketeering trial and was granted immunity in exchange.

But Bulger said when he fled Massachusetts in 1994, after learning he’d been indicted, it was Morris who gave him the information.

“Sadly for JC, he took the heat for warning me to take off and other tips that had come from JM.”

Bulger said this was a miscarriage of justice and was enraged when leaked information to newspapers reports indicated he was an FBI informant.

Bulger writes that he told Morris’ secretary he was former Boston Mayor Kevin White, in order to get through to Morris on the phone.

He said he was put through and claims “I told him I should blow your brains out, but better yet, I threatened him with ‘if I go down, you’re coming with me.'”

The FBI finally arrested Bulger in 2011 Santa Monica, California. They found money stuffed in the walls and an unfinished book, written by hand.

Bulger said he never dreamed he’d write about his life of crime, but he had to because, he claims, his former fellow gangsters James Mortarano and Kevin Weeks had been lying about him in interviews.

Bulger said he was especially upset when he saw his former hit man Martorano, who is free.

Bulger wrote, “naturally, I’m very angry about all of this. I’d prefer to return to So. B. and settle this with a gun, but maybe I’m aware of the many cameras that record lic. numbers + images of pedestrians.”

“Good sense indicates that a kamikaze attack by me is not a wise move and I would be limited to only one target.”

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