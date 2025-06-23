DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hank Brennan, the special prosecutor hired for the retrial of Karen Read, who was found not guilty Wednesday on all counts except operating under the influence, has broken his silence following the conclusion the high-profile case.

“I am disappointed in the verdict and the fact that we could not achieve justice for John O’Keefe and his family,” Brennan said in a statement. “District Attorney Michael Morrissey appointed me giving me full discretion to independently assess the case and follow the evidence no matter where it led. After an independent and thorough review of all the evidence I concluded that the evidence led to one person, and only one person. Neither the closed federal investigation nor my independent review led me to identify any other possible suspect or person responsible for the death of John O’Keefe.”

The jury determined she was not guilty of second-degree murder, not guilty of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated — but guilty of the lesser count of operating under the influence — and not guilty of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

“The campaign of intimidation and abuse that has been waged, funded, and promoted in public and on social media is the antithesis of justice,” Brennan said. “If this type of conduct becomes commonplace, it will threaten the integrity of our judicial system affecting both victims and criminally accused. We cannot condone witness abuse causing participants to worry for their own safety or that of their families. It is my hope that with the verdict, the witnesses and their families will be left alone. The harassment of these innocent victims and family members is deplorable and should never happen again in a case in this Commonwealth.”

The prosecution recommended a sentence of one year probation.

“My heartfelt condolences to the O’Keefe family and faith that over the coming years they will find peace and closure,” Brennan concluded.

