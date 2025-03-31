DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the attorneys who defended notorious Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger in federal court is the special prosecutor appointed to lead the retrial of Karen Read.

Hank Brennan is taking over the Commonwealth’s case from prosecutor Adam Lally, whose attempt at trying to convict read ended in a mistrial.

It’s a major switch in strategy for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Lally’s presentation to the jury mostly focused on the evidence investigators say proves that Read hit and killed her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, with her car.

In the months leading up to the retrial, Brennan has spent a lot of time trying to discredit the defense, and he’s leaving no stone unturned.

Brennan says the defense’s suggestions that someone else is responsible for O’Keefe’s death is just a tactic meant to confuse the jury.

“We should not engage in a process where we allow witnesses to be asked questions with no ability of the defense to follow up on those questions with actual proof,” Brennan said.

Last June, two experts originally hired by the FBI as part of a federal probe of the Karen Read Case testified they do not believe O’Keefe was hit by a car.

The defense reported the accident reconstruction experts were paid by the federal government, not by Read.

But Brennan, the special prosecutor, told the judge he did some digging and obtained information showing the defense had consulted with the reconstruction experts and even talked strategy.

“I don’t care if the ARCCA witnesses testify at trial. I don’t care about their opinions. But I care that it’s unfair, unbalanced, and hidden,” Brennan said during a February court hearing.

Brennan has even tried to get access to Read’s text messages with her attorney David Yannetti in the days after her boyfriend’s death because of what Read said in a docu-series.

“Ms. Read has waived her attorney-client privilege, specifically when the defendant intentionally divulged the content of her communications with attorney Yannetti about liability and potentially striking John O’Keefe with her car,” Brennan argued.

Judge Beverly Cannone denied that request.

