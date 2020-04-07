Hank Investigates: Animal hospitals loaning ventilators to help people with COVID-19

The vet school recently donated the center four ventilators, and three have already been put in use.

“So animal ventilators work on humans?” Hank asked.

“The ventilators we use in our intensive care units are human ventilators. We just use them on animals but they are the same equipment,” Dr. Alastair Cribb, Dean of the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University said.

Angell Animal Medical Center tells us one of their ventilators is now on loan to Mount Auburn Hospital.