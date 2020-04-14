Hank Investigates: Balancing COVID-19 and Real Estate Showings

The Massachusetts coronavirus emergency order says real estate services are essential businesses that can remain open. But investigative reporter Hank Phillippi Ryan found that’s left a lot of tenants, landlords, and realtors depending on new ways to make the system work.

Strangers in his Massachusetts apartment? Eric says when his landlord put his place on the market and wanted potential buyers allowed inside–he was not happy.

“This could be life or death and I felt like my life was being put on the line,” Eric said.

The Massachusetts emergency order says real estate is still an essential service and key to the economy. But realtors know its a balance:

“It is challenging because we want to keep those properties occupied in order to keep the economic engine moving to provide that housing benefit. But again, the tenants in those units want to be safe,” Jason Gell, president of the Greater Boston Association of Realtors said.

Though statewide there are no rules prohibiting small and socially distant showings and open houses — we found some cities and towns do have new requirements.

Boston says “open houses should not be held,” and “rental brokers should not show clients occupied properties,” unless “absolutely necessary.”

Medford says “all in-person showings of units and homes for rent or sale are ordered to cease.”

Now, some landlords are asking tenants to take 360 photos and videos to show properties.

“They don’t want us in the property, we don’t want to be in the property, and if we have to come, we want it to be only when it’s absolutely necessary,” Gell said.

Eric’s town has no regulations about this–but he created a video–and asked that potential buyers stay away.

“It’s just stressful,” Eric said.

To see if your community has specific rules for in-person showings check out The Greater Boston Real Estate Board’s page specifically about that, or call your town or city hall.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)