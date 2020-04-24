Hank Investigates: COVID Concert Ticket Cancellation Refunds

(WHDH) — Thousands of events, plays, and concerts have been canceled and postponed due to the coronavirus. What should you do if you’re holding tickets? And can you get your money back? Hank Phillippi Ryan investigates.

Tiffany loves concerts and she’s bought thousands of dollars’ worth of tickets to upcoming shows.

But with social distancing, her concert-going days are on hold.

“I’d like the money back,” Tiffany said.

But can she get it? We found it depends on whether a show is actually canceled and where the tickets were purchased.

“There’s really no simple answer that we can give to everyone,” Associate Professor Natasha N.Varyani from New England Law said.

But if you paid for a ticket, and the concert isn’t happening–why can’t you get a refund?

“Many of the people who have been paid to put a show on have already been paid, so getting a refund is not that simple because of the money may already be been spent,” Varyani said.

And Live Nation says starting May 1st they’ll give refunds once a show has been canceled or rescheduled.

Ticketmaster says its giving refunds for canceled shows and for some rescheduled shows.

So as you see– each ticket you bought has a different refund policy.

“It’s important to contact the specific party who sold you the tickets, that’s the person your contract is with,” Varyani said.

Events that are just postponed are a different issue and ticket sellers are still trying to figure out how to handle them.

Ticketmaster has had 50,000 events impacted and 60% of those organizers are offering refunds.

Refund information from Ticketmaster President Jared Smith.

https://blog.ticketmaster.com/a-message-from-ticketmaster-regarding-live-event-refunds/

Ticketmaster Event Status Updates:

comprehensive information portal

Live Nation says it will soon be rolling out Rock When You’re Ready, a full program of options for fans with tickets to shows that have been canceled or rescheduled. Our venues across North America will be offering loyal fans a variety of Concert Cash credits to put towards future ticket purchases. For canceled shows fans can choose to receive up to 150% of their ticket value as Concert Cash, and for rescheduled shows, they will receive Concert Cash once they attend the new date. Those looking for ways to give back can opt to donate their tickets to health care workers through Live Nation’s expanded Hero Nation program. And anyone who needs or wants their money back will have the option to get a full refund within 30 days once a show has been canceled or new dates have been finalized. It takes an entire ecosystem to bring live events to life, and we appreciate the patience of fans as our teams work through the details of shifting these shows with artists, venues, and communities around the world. Exact offers will vary based on show and venue and will be shared directly with ticketholders when they are available, beginning May 1.

When the new refund program launches on May 1st consumers can go into their Ticketmaster accounts for more details on requesting refunds or credits for eligible events.

If you purchased tickets from a third-party seller, ticket broker, or box office you have to contact the person or business you bought the tickets from for potential refunds.

