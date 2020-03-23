Hank Investigates: Now Hiring in Massachusetts

As the coronavirus crisis grows many companies have had to close their doors, leaving thousands without a job. But if you are newly laid off, there are some new possibilities for employment.

“There are companies that are hiring like amazon and others for example and we are connecting with opportunities for people if they want to connect through our workforce and labor development, it is an opportunity at a channeling time,” Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Massachusetts Health and Human Services said at a news conference.

And experts tell us some companies can’t hire workers fast enough.

“So some employers are hiring?” Hank asked.

“No question about that,” Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts said.

But how do you find out who’s hiring? We found many companies have online job applications–and they make it easy to apply.

Experts say any company involved in the supply chain of essential goods needs help: From people stocking shelves to order fulfillers to packagers to shippers and delivery drivers.

“They’re battling more consumer demand in these kinds of locations and they’re battling very tired employees some who have to self-quarantine if they’re not feeling well,” Hurst said.

And with all the people working from home and kids learning from home, work at home can work for you. Technology company assistance, experts predict, will also be in demand: If your computer goes down or your system fails–that’ll cut your communications lifeline. So technology companies will be looking for workers, too.

“I think there are great opportunities out there for the time being,” Hurst said.

Some employers are even paying higher than usual wages because the demand for workers is so high and experts say employment needs are changing day by day.

