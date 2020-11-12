Hank Investigates: Restitution for Crime Victims

(WHDH) — Massachusetts crime victims were ordered to be compensated. But Hank Phillippi Ryan found the actual payback can be pitiful. Why do victims say they’re now being robbed of restitution? Hank Investigates.

They wanted to buy their own home. When they’d see “for sale” signs they’d make a wish.

“You know, a dream that every American has,” Melvyn says.

But that dream had to be put on hold because Melvyn and his wife couldn’t afford a down payment.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Melvyn says.

Then Melvyn thought he’d found the answer: a “rent to own” deal offered by, Josh Leventhal from Easton.

7 Investigates first told you about him in 2012.

“It seemed like a great opportunity for myself, for my family,” Melvyn says.

Turned out—it was a scam. Melvyn never got home. And about 100 other families didn’t either.

Leventhal kept their cash.

He was arrested and sent to prison. And the court ordered him to pay more than $100,000 to reimburse his victims–including Melvyn who lost $1500.

“What did you think was going to happen?” Hank asked.

“I thought I was going to get a check, maybe two checks for the balance,” Melvyn says.

Instead, Melvyn has been getting one check every month for about a dollar!

“One was for .95 cents. One’s for .96 cents. And one’s for a $1.88. I was like this must be a joke,” Melvyn says, holding up the checks he received.

It’s no joke! We found big problems in the state’s restitution system.

“The restitution system in Massachusetts is absolutely not working right now for crime victims,” Liam T. Lowney, executive director of the Massachusetts Office for Victims Assistance says.

One reason it’s not working: while Leventhal is on probation the court allows him to make monthly restitution payments of only $100.

That gets split among all the victims and leaves Melvyn and the others getting those tiny checks.

“I think it’s asinine,” Melvyn says.

Another problem: We found Leventhal still owes his victims around $76,000.

But they will probably never see all of that money.

Once Leventhal’s probation is completed in three years, state probation officers no longer monitor his payments and they can’t do anything to make him pay.

“So, if the defendant doesn’t pay restitution in full there’s not much anybody can do? No one has any power to force them to?” Hank asked. “That is the current system as it stands right now in Massachusetts,” Liam says.

The only thing Melvyn or other victims can do is go to court and file a civil suit. But that takes time and more money. Something Melvyn doesn’t have.

“If they call this giving our money back? Well, then, it’s a slap in the face,” Melvyn says.

Leventhal’s attorney tells us his client regrets he’s not able to pay more in restitution. A bill now on Beacon Hill could hold criminals more accountable for all the money they owe. It would allow the state revenue department to access the future wages of criminals who didn’t pay their restitution in full and give that money to victims.

For more information click here to view House Bill 2650 “An Act to Ensure Timely Restitution Payments to Victims of Crime.”

