Hannaford closing all stores Easter Sunday to give associates ‘well-deserved’ break

(WHDH) — Hannaford announced that all their stores will be closed on Easter Sunday to give their associates a break.

“Our associates have been tirelessly working around-the-clock and it’s our honor to give them some well-deserved time with their loved ones,” the grocery store chain wrote in a tweet.

Big Y World Class Market will also be closing their stores and pharmacies on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Market Basket, which traditionally closes on Easter Sunday, will also be shut down for the day.

