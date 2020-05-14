Hannaford hiring about 2,000 associates throughout New England, New York

(WHDH) — Hannaford Supermarkets plans to hire about 2,000 associates throughout New England and New York as unemployment claims continue to increase nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket chain’s hiring effort in its five-state territory of Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York is designed to support stores, existing associates and customers as they see an increased demand related to the outbreak.

This comes after roughly 36 million people have filed for jobless aid in the two months since the virus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces.

“We are actively growing the Hannaford team and expediting our efforts to hire and train new associates,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Director of Talent Development Scott LeClair. “Expanding our team will allow us to better serve our customers while continuing to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our shoppers and associates.”

Hannaford has hired more than 2,200 store associates since mid-March.

Available full-time, part-time and temporary positions vary by stores with an emphasis on front end, grocery and Hannford To Go departments.

Interested applicants can visit Hannaford.com/Careers for more information and to complete an online application.

