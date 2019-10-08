Hannaford recalls store-brand American cheese that may contain metal fragments

(WHDH)– Hannaford is recalling it’s store brand white American cheese because they may contain fragments of metal.

Customers should not consume any store brand American cheese that was purchased in the last 30 days, according to a release issued by the supermarket chain.

The decision was made out of “an abundance of caution.”

Customers may return the potentially contaminated product to the store for a full refund.

No illness or injury has been reported.

