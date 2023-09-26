Hannaford Supermarkets is recalling select ready-to-eat chicken wings purchased from the deli department at all stores due to mislabeling.

The chicken wings, purchased between Sept. 15, 2023 and Sept. 25, 2023, may be missing the “soy” allergen specification on its label. The sell-by dates are Sept. 17, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2023.

The chicken wings impacted by this recall are:

Cold Plain Savory Wings, 1 lb.

UPC Code: 21279100000

Cold Buffalo Wings, 1 lb.

UPC Code: 21280100000

Cold BBQ Wings, 1 lb.

UPC Code: 21279300000

Cold General Tso Wings, 1 lb.

UPC Code: 21280000000

Cold Salt and Vinegar Wings, 1 lb.

UPC Code: 21280300000

Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product and not eat the product. The items may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund. There have been no reports of illness or injury. All impacted products have been removed from sale.

For more information or to answer any questions you may have, please contact your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.

