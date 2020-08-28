HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Haverhill worked to remove red paint from a statue that was vandalized overnight.

A power washer was used Wednesday morning to remove the paint from the Hannah Duston statue.

This statue has earned criticism for celebrating Duston, a white woman who killed and scalped 10 Native Americans, including six children, when she was kidnapped back in 1697.

