HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A beermaker in Hanover is brewing up support for charity with the help of a local coffee shop.

At Burke’s Alewerks, there is a fridge full of pink cans but not a single one to spare.

The enormously popular coffee porter named “Mocha Porter” is a collaboration between two Hanover brewers — beer brewer Brain Burke and coffee brewer Marylou’s.

“I actually met Marylou around Christmas time,” Burke said. “I learned the story that the chain had been started here in Hanover, and it got me thinking about it.”

Marylou’s supplied him with eight pounds of coffee and their iconic branding and Burke came up with the special beer.

When the special craft hit the shelves, it sold out faster than anyone could have imagined — four minutes to be exact.

Burke said he was amazed at the response but that he will not be seeing any of the profit.

That money is going to the Pink Boots Society, an organization that supports women brewers.

“We have tons of scholarships that we give away every month to female Boston beer industry employees, so everything helps.” Brienne Allan, of the Boston chapter, said. “And that’s awesome that they’re still sticking to what they said they were gonna do.”

“Marylou’s was happy to donate several pounds of our Famous Regular blend coffee beans to Burke’s Alewerks, another locally owned and operated company,” the coffee company said in a statement. “The Pink Boot’s society is a worthy cause and we look forward to seeing what the money generated for the Pink Boot’s Society will do!”

Burke said the project is an example of what can happen when two local companies team up to do some good.

“It’s sort of a celebration of our two Hanover businesses,” Burke said. “To be able to just raise that money so quickly and to be able to get that check off… it’s just wonderful.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)