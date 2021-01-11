Hanover crash sends 3 to the hospital

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were transported to a local trauma center after a collision in Hanover.

First responders were called to a reported three-car crash at the intersection of Route 139 and Circuit Street.

There was no immediate word on the victims’ conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Three patients transported from the scene to a local trauma center. Thank you to @RocklandFire for the mutual aid assistance. pic.twitter.com/587kqneSNF — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) January 11, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)