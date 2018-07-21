Hanover crews respond to report of one car on top of another

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers on Route 3 are experiencing delays due to a vehicle collision that left one car on top of another.
While covering for their colleagues in Norwell, Hanover’s Engine 7 responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision on Route 3.
When crews arrived at the scene they found a black SUV on top of a silver sedan.
There were no injuries in the crash.
