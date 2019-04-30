Hanover fire crew rescues dog that became trapped under porch

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover firefighters worked together Tuesday to rescue a dog that became trapped under the rear deck of its home.

Fire crews were called to a home on Ledgewood Drive after a homeowner noticed her dog was stuck under her backyard deck.

Members of the Hanover Fire Department’s Group 3 were able to open up an area and free the trapped pooch.

In a Facebook post, the Hanover Fire Department wrote, “Aside from needing a bath, the dog was unaffected!”

