Hanover Fire Department searching for owner of found dog

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hanover Fire Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a dog they found Thursday afternoon.

Crews say the dog was found on Center Street in the area of Fire Headquarters around 4 p.m.

Fire officials were able to get her off the street.

Hanover Animal Control was notified.

If anyone knows who owns this dog, or if you are the owner, you are asked to visit this site for information.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)