HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover Firefighters rescued a large buck who was caught in a lacrosse net at a residence.

Firefighters were able to cut away the netting, which had become entangled with the deer’s rack, and freed the deer. “The buck put up a good fight, but a few bumps and bruises were well worth getting this animal back into the wild!” the Hanover Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

Hanover Firefighters were recently called to a residence for an #animalrescue. A large buck got caught up in a lacrosse net, and became entangled by his rack. Hanover Firefighters were able to cut away the netting from the rack and free the deer. pic.twitter.com/aqREkFsDOE — Hanover Fire PIO (@HanoverFirePIO) September 9, 2022

