HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover Firefighters rescued a large buck who was caught in a lacrosse net at a residence.
Firefighters were able to cut away the netting, which had become entangled with the deer’s rack, and freed the deer. “The buck put up a good fight, but a few bumps and bruises were well worth getting this animal back into the wild!” the Hanover Fire Department wrote on Twitter.
